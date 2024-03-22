Evans logged a power-play assist, three hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Evans' shot attempt was tipped in by Jaden Schwartz in the third period, tying the game at 1-1. The helper was Evans' third in seven games since he replaced Vince Dunn (upper body) in the lineup. The 22-year-old Evans has seven helpers (five on the power play), 27 shots on net, 37 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 23 appearances. The rookie defenseman will likely stay in the lineup as long as Dunn is out, but Evans' fantasy appeal is limited to deeper formats.