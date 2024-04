Wright scored twice on five shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Wright turned in the best game of his young career to lead the Kraken to victory. He tipped in a shot for the opening goal, scored again early in the second period and set up a Matty Beniers tally midway through the middle frame. Wright's four points this season have come over the last three contests, and he's added 10 shots on net and an even plus-minus-rating through six outings overall.