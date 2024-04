Wright scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Coyotes.

Wright tallied at 1:08 of the first period for his fourth goal in as many games since he was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley. He also went 11-for-16 on faceoffs Tuesday. The Kraken have given Wright a trial run as the second-line center and it's going well. The 20-year-old has five points, 11 shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over seven appearances this season.