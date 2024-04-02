Wright scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

The kid gloves came off for Wright in this one -- he was plopped right onto the second line between Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz. The 20-year-old Wright's goal, his first point in four NHL appearances this season, was the game-winner. He also won 10 of 18 faceoffs over 15:14 of ice time. The Kraken appear set to give some of their best prospects a taste of the NHL down the stretch before sending them back to the AHL for Coachella Valley's playoff run.