Wright was demoted to AHL Coachella Valley on Friday.

Wright has been solid at the NHL level this season, tallying four goals and one assist in eight contests. With the Kraken not making the playoffs, the club could decide to leave Wright in the minors the rest of the way rather than bringing him back up ahead of Saturday's matchup with Dallas. If that's the case, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare could rejoin the lineup.