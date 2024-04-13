Dunn (upper body) isn't expected to return to action before the end of the 2023-24 season, Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times reports.

Dunn is not with the Kraken for the team's four-game road trip, which begins Saturday in Dallas, and there are no plans for him to join the team at this time. He has only played in two of Seattle's past 17 outings because of injuries. Dunn is poised to conclude the 2023-24 campaign with 11 goals, 46 points, 120 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and 39 hits in 59 appearances.