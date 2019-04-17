Erne was scratched for Game 4 on Tuesday night.

His ice time had ranged from 8:22 to 9:25 in the previous three games and he'd managed four shots and one minor penalty. In other words, Erne didn't make a dent. He's always had potential, but Erne hasn't been able to cement a full-time role yet. Erne just isn't a fantasy consideration until he does and until he moves up the lineup.