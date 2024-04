Erne was demoted to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Erne went pointless in his last 11 outings, which no doubt factored into the decision to return him the the Condors for their playoff run. On the year, the 28-year-old forward played in just 24 NHL games while garnering a mere two points. Given his limited productivity, Erne shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive upside.