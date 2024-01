Erne was placed on waivers Tuesday to reassign him to AHL Bakersfield.

Erne became the odd man out when the Oilers decided to sign free agent Corey Perry. The 28-year-old Erne does have 378 games of NHL experience, so one of the other 31 NHL teams may decide to put in a claim. Assuming he clears, Erne will end up back with AHL Bakersfield for which he previously played four games this season.