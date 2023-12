Erne brushed twine in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

The fourth-line winger has just nine shots on goal through 13 games, but Erne was able to net his first goal as an Oiler on Thursday thanks to a slick wrist shot on a breakaway chance. Prospect Dylan Holloway (lower body) is expected to return soon, and he is a threat to steal playing time from Erne, so the latter could stand to have more performances like the one against the Devils.