Sustr scored his second goal in his last three games in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Sustr had struggled to earn ice time earlier this season, but recently, he has strung together several games in a row. And his ice time has shot up in his last two games to 19:45 and 21:42, respectively. Sustr not exactly known for his offense, but might deliver surprising value off the wire in super-deep formats.