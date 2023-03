Sustr was called up by Anaheim on Wednesday, per Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Sustr was acquired by Anaheim from Minnesota on March 3. He has three goals and 14 points in 46 AHL contests this season with Iowa and San Diego. He hasn't played at the top level in 2022-23, but the 32-year-old defenseman has 11 goals, 69 points and 163 PIM in 361 career NHL games.