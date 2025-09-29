default-cbs-image
The Rangers released Sustr on Monday from his professional tryout agreement, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Sustr had four points in 16 regular-season appearances with HC Dynamo Pardubice of the Czech Extraliga before finishing the year with Tappara of Finland's Liiga, where he posted one goal and 11 assists in 38 regular-season outings. If he doesn't receive another opportunity in North America, he could return to Europe for the 2025-26 campaign.

