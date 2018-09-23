Lightning's Andy Andreoff: Sent to minors
Andreoff was demoted to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.
Andreoff picked up two points in Friday's preseason win over Nashville, but with the Lightning's strong group of forwards, there's not much room for him. The 27-year-old was acquired this offseason after scoring nine points with the Kings last year.
