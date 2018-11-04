Lightning's Anton Stralman: Trio of assists in win
Stralman delivered a three-assist performance on Saturday night in a 4-1 win over Montreal.
The points double his season total. Stralman has been eating up more ice time with Victor Hedman sidelined with an injury. But it doesn't mean he will automatically be fantasy-worthy. Stralman had a great Saturday. Nothing more.
