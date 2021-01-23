Head coach Jon Cooper said that Coleman was scratched for Saturday's loss to the Blue Jackets because he missed a team meeting, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cooper relayed that he didn't know why Coleman missed the meeting, but team rules dictated that he'd be benched for this contest as a result. The 29-year-old likely will be back in action for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes. Through three games this year, Coleman has posted two goals and an assist.