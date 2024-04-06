Fleury was helped to the locker room after a collision with a referee during Saturday's game against Pittsburgh, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports. The 27-year-old defenseman won't return to the contest, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Fleury entered the tilt with a goal, five points, 31 hits and 37 blocks in 23 appearances with the Lightning this season. If Fleury isn't available Tuesday versus Columbus, then Calvin de Haan will likely draw back into the lineup.