Fleury (hand) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday, according to CapFriendly.

Per Corey Long of NHL.com, Fleury exited Sunday's 4-3 win over Montreal in the second period after blocking a shot with his hand. The 27-year-old blueliner won't be eligible to return until at least Jan. 25 against Arizona. Philippe Myers, who was recalled from the minors Monday, could replace Fleury in the lineup against Winnipeg on Tuesday.