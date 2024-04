Fleury (undisclosed) will be out Tuesday when the Lightning host Columbus, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Fleury has played in 24 games for the Lightning this season, recording one goal and four assists to go along with 25 shots on goal. The 27-year-old will look to get healthy for the playoffs as the Lightning have already clinched. He will likely be slotted into the third defensive pairing when he returns to action.