Coach Jon Cooper said Rutta (undisclosed) will suit up in Wednesday's Game 6 against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Rutta left Monday's victory with an undisclosed issue, but as evidenced by this news, the injury wasn't considered serious. The 30-year-old has played all 16 games this playoffs, and he's contributed just one goal, 14 shots, 18 hits and 10 blocks over the span. Expect Rutta to handle his normal workload - he's averaged 13:13 of ice time in the series - for Wednesday's game.