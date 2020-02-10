Lightning's Jan Rutta: Slated to sit out Monday
Rutta (lower body) isn't expected to play Monday versus the Blue Jackets, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.
Rutta is still considered week-to-week so he's trending in the wrong direction for Tuesday's game versus the Penguins. Erik Cernak is expected to continue toiling on the top pairing in Rutta's place.
