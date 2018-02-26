Lightning's Louis Domingue: Briefly assigned to AHL

Domingue was assigned to AHL Syracuse and then recalled after he became eligible for the AHL playoffs, Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports.

Domingue wasn't really going to go anywhere, as he is needed to back up Andrei Vasilevskiy with Peter Budaj injured. If Budaj gets healthy, Domingue could actually be assigned to the AHL's Crunch, but for now the 25-year-old is sticking around Tampa.