Lightning's Louis Domingue: Dealing with lower-body injury
Domingue suffered a lower-body injury that will keep him out of the lineup versus Ottawa on Monday.
Domingue's injury could cost him the opportunity to get some starts at the end of the season, as he won't be getting a look in the playoffs, barring an injury to starter Andrei Vasilevskiy. The 26-year-old Domingue appeared in 26 games for Tampa Bay this year, in which he posted a 21-5-0 record and 2.88 GAA. The club promoted Edward Pasquale from AHL Syracuse and could utilize him in one of the last four games as a way to give Vasilevskiy a night off down the stretch.
