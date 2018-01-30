Lightning's Louis Domingue: May be in line for more starts
Domingue will start Tuesday for Tampa against Winnipeg because Andrei Vasilievskiy played in the All-Star Game, reports Caley Chelios of Fox Sports.
Domingue's start against the Jets on Tuesday night may be a foreshadowing of more work to come. While he was unimpressive in his recent one-game stint in the AHL, Domingue has enough NHL experience to provide reasonable relief to a heavily worked Andrei Vasilevskiy. It's clear that Vasilevskiy's presence at the All-Star Game (and subsequent lack of rest) clearly contributed to this decision. The Bolts need their big boy to be ready for the postseason and Domingue's owners stand to benefit.
