Lightning's Louis Domingue: Ready to rock
Domingue (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against Columbus, NHL.com's Dan Rosen reports.
Domingue was dealing with a lower-body injury towards the end of the regular season, but his return to practice Monday and the subsequent demotion of Edward Pasquale to the minors all but confirmed he'd be ready for Game 1. However, it would almost certainly take an injury to Andrei Vasilevskiy for Domingue to get the starting nod at any point this postseason.
