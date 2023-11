Tomkins stopped 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Columbus' final goal was scored into an empty net. Tomkins didn't play poorly in his second career NHL start, but the Lightning offense had trouble getting going and couldn't find an equalizer after falling behind in the third period. The 29-year-old rookie will likely be back in net early next week, when Tampa Bay plays back-to-back on a road trip that takes the team through Toronto and Montreal.