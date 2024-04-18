Tomkins made 34 saves in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 29-year-old goalie went down as the man who denied Auston Matthews his 70th goal of the season, making seven stops on the Toronto superstar in the first period alone. Tomkins supplied Tampa Bay with decent netminding down the stretch, going 2-0-1 in three April starts while giving up 10 goals on 95 shots (.895 save percentage), but he'll be firmly on the bench behind Andrei Vasilevskiy when the Lightning begin their first-round series against the Panthers on Sunday.