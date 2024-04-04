Tomkins is set to start on the road against Montreal on Thursday, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

It will be Tomkins' first start at the NHL level since Nov. 7 when he saved 23 of 26 shots in a 5-3 win over the Canadiens. He's back with the Lightning because Jonas Johansson is dealing with a lower-body injury and is getting the nod after Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 28 of 29 shots in a 4-1 win over Toronto on Wednesday. Tomkins has a 2.53 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 29 outings with AHL Syracuse this campaign. Montreal ranks 27th offensively with 2.72 goals per contest, so this figures to be a favorable matchup for Tomkins.