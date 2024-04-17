Tomkins was the first goalie to exit the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the home pipes versus Toronto on Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Tomkins will make just his sixth start in an NHL crease, having gone 2-2-1 with a 3.19 GAA in his previous five contests. The decision to start Tomkins certainly makes sense considering the Bolts can't change their position in the playoff standings Wednesday. No. 1 option Andrei Vasilevskiy will get the night off in order to prepare for the postseason.