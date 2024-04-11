Tomkins will make his home debut as a member of the Lightning on Thursday against Ottawa, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.
Tomkins last started last Thursday against Montreal, turning aside 26 of 30 shots en route to a 7-4 victory. The 29-year-old has drawn into four games for Tampa Bay this season, recording a 2-2-0 record and an .883 save percentage. He'll enter a favorable matchup against Ottawa, a team which has gone 14-22-2 on the road this season.
