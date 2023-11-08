Tomkins turned aside 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

The 29-year-old recorded his first career win in the NHL, but it nearly slipped through his fingers -- the Lightning handed Tomkins a 4-0 lead heading into the third period as they dominated play, but he then had to withstand a furious comeback attempt by the Habs that featured half of the home squad's 26 shots on the night. Tomkins' .889 save percentage through his first three starts this season isn't going to earn him more consistent playing time, but the Bolts seem content with his play so far as Jonas Johansson's backup.