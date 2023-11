The Lightning placed Tomkins on waivers Thursday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

This is great news for Andrei Vasilevskiy (back surgery) and his fantasy managers as he is expected to return to action Friday versus Carolina or Monday in Colorado. Tomkins was 1-2-0, giving up 10 goals on 90 shots in his three appearances. He will be returned to AHL Syracuse, should he pass through waivers.