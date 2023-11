Tomkins will defend the visiting net in Columbus on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

This will be like a home start for Tomkins who played four seasons at Ohio State during his collegiate career. Tomkins will make his second career start, as he dropped a 5-2 decision in Ottawa on Oct. 15, giving up four goals on 37 shots. The 29-year-old will face the Blue Jackets, who have scored 23 goals this season in nine games.