Koekkoek remains on the Lightning sidelines in favor of rookie Erik Cernak.

It's a telling tale. Cernak was called up when Anton Stralman bot hurt and he's shown he can hold his own alongside Ryan McDonagh. Koekkoek's skillset has evolved from offensive defender to strong-and-steady in the bottom pairing. But we don't think his future lies in Tampa. A new home might be the ticket to resurrecting his career.