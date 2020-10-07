Subban did not receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks, so he'll hit the market as an unrestricted free agent Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Subban was a sub-par backup in 2019-20, registering a 3.17 GAA and .890 save percentage in 21 appearances split between Vegas and Chicago, and the Blackhawks likely want to roll with homegrown talent Collin Delia as their No. 2 netminder next season, so this move makes sense. Still, Subban shouldn't have too much trouble finding a new team in free agency, although he may need to settle for a two-way deal.