Subban picked up the loss in his NHL season debut in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Carolina, giving up three goals on 35 shots.

Subban last played in the NHL back during the 2021-22 campaign when he made four appearances for the Sabres. Once Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) or Daniil Tarasov (upper body) is cleared to return, Subban will likely be shipped back to the minors where he is sporting a 3.12 GAA and .901 save percentage in 35 appearances for the Monsters and Thunderbirds.