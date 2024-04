Subban will guard the road goal Sunday against Carolina, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Subban will make his Columbus debut in the second half of a back-to-back after Jet Greaves played in Saturday's 6-2 win over Philadelphia. The 30-year-old Subban has appeared in 86 career NHL contests, posting a 36-33-9 record with a 3.10 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Carolina ranks eighth in the league this campaign with 3.35 goals per contest.