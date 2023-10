Subban was placed on the waiver wire Sunday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.

Subban posted a 20-14-5 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 39 games with AHL Rochester last season. Assuming he isn't claimed, the 29-year-old netminder will report to AHL Springfield. As expected, Joel Hofer will enter the 2023-24 campaign as the Blues' backup goalie behind Jordan Binnington.