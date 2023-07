Subban signed a one-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Saturday.

Subban went 20-14-5 with a 2.94 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 39 regular-season appearances with AHL Rochester last season. He also posted a mark of 8-6 with a 2.56 GAA and a .916 save percentage during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Subban will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.