Subban was summoned from AHL Cleveland on Friday.

Subban has an 11-17-4 record, 3.12 GAA and .901 save percentage in 35 AHL outings between his stints with Cleveland and Springfield in 2023-24. Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's home tilt against the Flyers, and Daniil Tarasov (upper body) was injured Thursday versus the Isles, so Subban might end up being needed against Philly. If Tarasov and Merzlikins miss Columbus' next two games, then Subban and Jet Greaves will likely split the Blue Jackets' upcoming back-to-back contests against Philadelphia on Saturday and Carolina on Sunday.