Timmins has dressed for the Leafs last two games after being scratched in 13 of the previous 14 games.

Timmins has offensive talent, but can't crack the lineup with consistency because of his own-zone limitations. However, should an injury hit, he has the ability to step in and deliver on the power play. Timmins isn't roster worthy right now, but remember his name if he gets a decent opportunity.

