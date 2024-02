Timmins (illness) won't be available to play Saturday versus Ottawa, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Timmins, who has been a healthy scratch for the past three games, should be considered day-to-day. Mark Giordano (lower body) won't play Saturday, so William Lagesson will fill in on the blue line. Timmins has six points, 14 shots on goal, 17 blocked shots and 18 hits across 16 appearances this season.