Timmins (undisclosed) was moved to long-term injured reserve Thursday.

Timmins has only played 16 games in the 2023-24 campaign, registering one goal and five assists. The 25-year-old has averaged 15:45 of ice time over that stretch. He potentially could be back if the Leafs make a serious playoff push, but don't expect much production from him if he's able to get healthy.