Timmins (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve and will be in the lineup Friday versus Chicago.

Timmins will replace John Klingberg, who was placed on long-term injured reserve with an undisclosed injury Thursday. Timmins will line up with Simon Benoit as a third-pairing defenseman and quarterback the second power play. Timmins was outstanding in preseason action before his injury with a pair of goals and four assists in his first two games. He managed two goals and 14 points in 25 games with the Maple Leafs last season.