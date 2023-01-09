Timmins contributed a goal and assist in Toronto's 6-2 win against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Timmins' marker came at 7:01 of the second period and extended Toronto's lead to 3-1. He has a goal and 10 points in 14 contests this season. His marker was also his first NHL goal in 53 career games. Timmins had been a healthy scratch in Toronto's previous three contests.