Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Still contributing late in career

Spezza has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last six games.

Two of those points have come on the power play. Spezza is buzzing along with 16 points in 31 games. He's a marginal fantasy play in deep leagues, but at least he's making a contribution this late in his career.

