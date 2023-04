Hollowell (kneecap) skated Wednesday prior to the Marlies practise.

Hollowell has been out since mid-January after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured kneecap. There is no timetable for his return to play, but coach Greg Moore said the defender "is on the ice working towards his return to play." Depending on the severity of the injury, Hollowell may be back to full activity three-to-six months post-surgery.