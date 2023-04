Hollowell (kneecap) was back in the lineup for AHL Toronto's playoff clash with Utica on Thursday, recording one assist and two shots.

Considering Hollowell played in just six games for the Maple Leafs this season, he is unlikely to be added to the postseason roster, at least as long as the minor-league club is in the Calder Cup Playoffs. While far from a lock for a spot, Hollowell could be in the mix for the 23-man roster with Toronto heading into the 2023-24 campaign.