Maple Leafs' Mason Marchment: Activated off IR
The Maple Leafs activated Marchment (undisclosed) off non-roster injured reserve and loaned him to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.
Marchment has been sidelined since suffering an undisclosed injury during training camp, which is the only reason he's remained with the big club this long. The 24-year-old winger will likely spend the entirety of the campaign in the minors.
