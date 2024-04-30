Share Video

Marchment (undisclosed) will not be available Monday against Vegas, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Marchment was a game-time decision Monday but will end up missing his second straight contest. The 28-year-old has tallied one goal and 11 hits while averaging 13:55 of ice time through two games this series. He'll be considered questionable for Game 5 on Wednesday.

