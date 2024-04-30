Marchment (undisclosed) will not be available Monday against Vegas, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Marchment was a game-time decision Monday but will end up missing his second straight contest. The 28-year-old has tallied one goal and 11 hits while averaging 13:55 of ice time through two games this series. He'll be considered questionable for Game 5 on Wednesday.
More News
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Slated to be game-time call•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Not playing Saturday•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Sustains injury in Game 2•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Deposits goal in Game 1•